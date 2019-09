While it might be the first time Kardashian got the life-size cake treatment, it’s not the first time her likeness has been 3-D printed, such as the nude sculpture made for husband Kanye West’s “Famous” video . She told WWD that she didn’t see West’s “Famous” video before it debuted, but approved of her likeness . “I did that kind of on purpose because I love to be surprised,” she said in 2016. “It was, like, three, four months in the making, so I obviously knew it was going on, but I didn’t actually see the final cut until he debuted it at The Forum. It was really cool.” Hopefully, she’ll let the world know how she feels about this 3-D likeness soon.