Stranger Things Creators Deny Accusation Of Verbal Abuse Of Women Crew Members

Update: The Duffer brothers have responded, denying accusations that they have been abusive to women on the set of their Netflix show.
"We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set," Variety reports they said in a statement. "We think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions."
Additionally, a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety they looked into the accusation and found no wrongdoing.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on March 9, 2018.
Peyton Brown, an Atlanta-based grip, alleged on Instagram yesterday that the Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, are verbally abusive to women on the set of the hit Netflix series. Referencing both International Women's Day and Time's Up, Brown said that she would not be working on the set of Stranger Things season 3 due to an unhealthy work environment.
"I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women," Brown alleged. "I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP."
When someone asked in the comments if she was referring to the Duffer brothers, Brown said that she was. She has since turned off comments on the post, but Entertainment Tonight captured the comment in a screengrab. In another comment, she elaborated on the abuse, saying that the brothers yelled insults and threats at the crew, forcing some members to quit. Her original post implies that the brothers specifically aimed their abuse at women. Refinery29 has reached out to Brown for comment. Representation for the Duffer brothers and Netflix have yet to respond to request for comment.
The Duffer brothers have emerged as darlings of the industry after the success of Stranger Things and Stranger Things 2. The show has been renewed for a third season, but neither Netflix nor the Duffers have confirmed that the show is in production. David Harbour, one of the series' stars, told Variety that he didn't think the show would return until 2019. However, an Instagram comment from star Charlie Heaton suggested that the cast was back in Atlanta, Georgia, where the show films.
Read These Stories Next
Advertisement