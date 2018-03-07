This Grocery Chain Is Currently Having A Massive Wine Sale

Yes, Daylight Savings is this coming weekend, but no, spring has not yet sprung. We’re fairly close to crossing winter’s official finish line, but chances are, it will still be cool for a little bit longer. If you’ve already made it to the bottom of that very last emergency bottle in your winter stock of wines, you’re going to need to replenish — and, if you’re anywhere in the northeast, you better do it quick before the snow storm hits. While it's pretty disappointing that cold weather outlasted our personal supplies of wine, at least we don't have to spend all the money we've been saving for summer dresses on buying a few more bottles. Lidl is currently having an epic wine sale, with bottles marked 40% off.
At the beginning of the month, Lidl kicked off an event it's calling the "Italian Wine Fair." For a limited time, the grocery chain will be offering a selection of 19 premium Italian wines. The 19 wines were chosen by Lidl's Master of Wine Adam Lapierre, who tasted 800 bottles t0 curate the perfect variety of options. According to Lidl's director of communications, Will Harwood, the purpose of the first-ever Italian Wine Fair is to "showcase the depth and diversity of Italian winemaking," but the most exciting part of event is that the majority of the wines are under $10 and none of them cost over $20.
Until closing time this Wednesday, March 7, Lidl shoppers can get mix-and-match cases of the limited-edition wines for 40% off. Each mix-and-match case includes six bottles of your choosing, which depending on where you live and how fast you chug, could very well get you through the end of winter.
Take a look ahead to see which of the 19 wines you want to put into your personalized mix-and-match case.