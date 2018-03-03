The Dubai Hotel That Kim Kardashian Loves Is Offering A Free Stay For Its Facebook Fans

Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai is celebrating hitting 1 million likes on their Facebook page by rewarding its followers with a chance to win a free night at their hotel.
The luxury hotel, known for hosting guests like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, created a special Fan Suite, the "world’s first social media suite," just for the contest. It incorporates a number of social media-themed amenities tailored to sharing your trip online. Guests can log into Facebook in the room to use a digital mirror where you can check your Facebook newsfeed. You will also be able to access a butler, aptly named Alfred, via Facebook Messenger. It gets better, there is now a good excuse for poking. You can "poke" the hotel's staff for room service or any other requests you might have.
Atlantis The Palm is one of the world's most Instagrammed hotels and for a good reason. It has a 3-million-gallon aquarium, underwater suites, and 24-karat-gold room trimmings. Imagine all the Instagram material you could get from this trip! If you've never thought about visiting Dubai, here are a few reasons why you should definitely go.
Enough about how cool it is, you are probably wondering how you enter. Like most contests, you have to be over 18-years-old to be eligible. Just like their Facebook page and enter the contest on the Atlantis Fan Suite website. When you enter, you can choose from three dates in each of the book periods between now and December 15, 2018 for a total of three chances to win. Additionally, you will have to fill out registration details which include answering why they should pick you to stay in the Fan Suite.
Winners will be able to stay at the hotel through December 15, 2018 and their stay will include access to the hotel's amenities and a complimentary buffet breakfast. Should you want to extend your trip (who wouldn't?), winners get 25% off an additional night's stay.
If that sounds too good to be true, definitely enter now. The first booking phase closes on March 15!
