Higgins was season 20's Bachelor, and also fell in love with two contestants, Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher. While he ultimately chose Bushnell to be his fianceé, they broke up in May 2017. It's safe to say he knows a little bit about heartbreak. Higgins tells E! News that whoever Arie chooses will face a press onslaught of having to explain away her second-choice feelings, something that Bushnell went through. "We were so happy. I'm not kidding you, Lauren and I had something that was so good," he remembers. "We did this whole press tour and after it we were in the car driving home and I think we both were not talking to each other and we felt empty. Lauren was always really good at explaining where the pain was coming from where I couldn't, and she goes, 'Ben, this is literally the happiest moments of my life and all I've talked about for 24 hours is the fact that you told two people you love them and if you still love JoJo or not and that's affected me.'"