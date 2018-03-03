He also has some sage advice for Arie, who is poised to become the supervillain of Bachelor Nation. "If I got one second to tell Arie 'This is what you gotta do': you gotta offer a ton of grace to both parties. Just a tone of grace and ton of forgiveness." Grace and forgiveness might be the only thing that saves Arie from the backlash he will undoubtedly receive. Higgins also indicates that he has some sympathy for Arie's situation: "I get how you can be in situation where you're like, 'I have the strongest feelings I've ever had for two people and I need to tell them that'. I get that you can think it's the right decision to do it and as humans it's OK to make the wrong decision."