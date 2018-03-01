Your March Horoscope, Revealed

Spring is around the corner, and with it, a call to get outside your comfort zone. We wake out of dreamy February into a busy month of new directions.
This March is bookended by two powerful full moons, on the 1st and 31st. Both full moons are getting amped up by selfish Mars, making for a flood of anger and some impulsive decision-making. The Virgo full moon on the 1st is a cranky one, drawing attention to the places in our relationships that are not working. The influence of confusing Neptune will incite dumb fights about whose fault it is that the there’s dishwasher scum on the drinking glasses and at least a day of moping with your head under the pillow because nothing feels right — or something along those lines.
On the 8th, big, friendly Jupiter, the planet of luck and learning, stations retrograde (he’ll stay in apparent backward motion through early July). During Jupiter’s long, annual retrograde, we turn inward to learn the difference between what we’re pursuing and what we really want. Jupiter retrograde in passionate Scorpio wants to free you up from the traps of boring safety; this period often takes away a precious achievement that’s actually holding you back. But, because Jupiter wants us to be happy, he’ll always provide an improved replacement. For example, the girl who’s been planning a tour with her constantly bickering bandmates will get a call that their management has dropped them — then a few weeks later she'll get an offer for a huge solo show.
This Jupiter retrograde is complicated by Mercury turning retrograde in Aries on the 22nd. Mercury retro’s effects show up as early as the 8th and will last through the end of April. Contrary to what the internet would have you believe, Mercury retrograde is, at worst, an inconvenience, causing us to make mistakes and overlook our errors. Expect mistakes, delays, and miscommunications in contracts, emails, your internet connect, conversations, meetings, traffic, drawing, maps, subway schedules, and airplane connections. All the same, it would be demented to avoid every Mercury activity (you would literally have to stay in your room with your eyes shut, hands tied behind your back, and not talk to anyone until May).
Mercury traveling retrograde in Aries means most oversights will happen as a result of rushing and forgetting to check in with others. Your best bet is to slow down and keep a book in your purse for when you inevitably have to wait an extra hour at the doctor’s office. In other words, prepare for surprise pockets of free time. The combined effect of Mercury and Jupiter Rx is to open interesting opportunities where we least expected them. A total babe will be peeking over your shoulder at your copy of Fire and Fury while awaiting a delayed flight or you’ll start an awesome fashion vlog while stuck in traffic in the back of your friend’s car.
Once the sun enters single-minded Aries on the 20th, it pays to pare down your schedule to only the activities that are most important. Shrug off the small losses and ask yourself what you’d do if you trusted your dreams. When beauty-making Venus connects with radical Uranus on the 28th, make the risk real by changing your look, leaving a stale romance, or finding a uniquely you way to make money.
On the 31st, the full moon in rational Libra gets a shove from decisive Mars in Capricorn, which asks what skills you have that you’re not using. Full moons are messy, but makes them a great time to experiment, since there’s zero pressure to get it right. Be like an Aries: Get out there and try something new.