Your March Horoscope, Revealed

On the 8th, big, friendly Jupiter, the planet of luck and learning, stations retrograde (he’ll stay in apparent backward motion through early July). During Jupiter’s long, annual retrograde, we turn inward to learn the difference between what we’re pursuing and what we really want. Jupiter retrograde in passionate Scorpio wants to free you up from the traps of boring safety; this period often takes away a precious achievement that’s actually holding you back. But, because Jupiter wants us to be happy, he’ll always provide an improved replacement. For example, the girl who’s been planning a tour with her constantly bickering bandmates will get a call that their management has dropped them — then a few weeks later she'll get an offer for a huge solo show.