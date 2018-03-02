Is It Rude To Charge Your Friends When You Throw A Party?

Party etiquette was a little more straightforward before apps. If a friend invited me and a group of people over to their place for a birthday bash or just a movie night, I'd likely bring a bottle or two of something to share — even if they didn't ask me to. (I never want to look like I'm taking advantage of someone's hospitality.) But say a friend invited me to an Oscars party they were throwing, declared they were taking care of everything, and then billed me later, I'd raise at least one eyebrow.