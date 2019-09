Fear & Soothing: How Sunday Became A Mood You Can Buy

Though I had just come to realize the gravitational pull I felt toward “Sunday” brands, the products themselves had become familiar indulgences by then. Over the past year, the things I bought most impulsively were skincare, loungewear, and “spiritualish” knick-knacks that I would have found corny in a roadside gift shop in Sedona, but somehow found irresistible when presented on a Millenial Pink background and surrounded by sans-serif font. Their advertised purpose always felt more magical than utilitarian — to provide clarity, to cleanse energy, to restore balance — but largely appealed to me as a busy, stressed-out person. These Sunday products seemed like an offshoot of “ self-care” — the kind of things you do (or buy) for yourself to preserve and protect your mental and emotional energy, as defined by feminist writer Audre Lorde. It can be as simple as working out or posting a selfie , or as intensive as taking a solo vacation . For some, it can even be work . It doesn’t quite matter if that time is spent in self-reflection, self-actualization, or self-improvement — what really seems to matter is that you’re doing it by yourself, for yourself. Take a look at the most popular types of products sold under the umbrella of self-care, an industry that’s estimated by market research company IRI to be worth $400 billion : bath soaks, aromatherapy oils, palo santo sticks, journals, silk robes, crystals, and smudge sticks. These are not things you use around other people.