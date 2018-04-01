Fear & Soothing: How Sunday Became A Mood You Can Buy

Right now, I have a pile of sheet masks in my side dresser that could rival Sephora. But the way my Sundays look in 2018 are wildly different than those in 2008. It is odd to acknowledge that even though my existential anxiety has escalated in the past year, my personal anxiety has diminished. For the first time in a long time, my professional and personal lives had taken on a different flavour. Years of living with a person who activated the best parts of myself, and who I knew would always be there to pick up the slack did a wonderful thing for my self confidence. In surrounding myself with friends around whom I never felt like an imposter, I became more comfortable in being vulnerable and honest. I switched roles at work, and was refilled with a sense of purpose. When my body and mind felt like home again, self-care began to feel like scoring bonus points rather than filling a leaky bucket. These products were treats, not bandaids.