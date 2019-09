This Actress Says She'll Never Carry An Assault Rifle On Her TV Show Again

The Blacklist isn’t the only show that features a heavily-armed protagonist. But the responsibility that shows have taken in recent months (like with The Punisher halting Comic-Con promotion of the show after the Las Vegas shooting ) to responsibly tackle the subject as gun control becomes more of a prominent issue shows that it’s not enough to just have a character wielding a gun. As representations increases so does the responsibility to take social impact into account to what messages that representation could have on others.