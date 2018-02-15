The episode is a celebration of Versace's bravery in coming out — but also a celebration of the very existence of the Advocate as a platform for Versace to do so. If you take anything away from The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, it's that the '90s were still a stiflingly homophobic era. There was no American Crime Story to watch back then, so you could remark, "Wow! In general, society has made amazing progress in accepting the LGBTQ+ community over the past 20 years, compared to what I see in this show." Instead, the Advocate was there, to lift the gay community up, and hold it together.