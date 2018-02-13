Campus Assault Survivors Are Feeling Left Behind By #MeToo

“We're going backwards in that all these protections for survivors are being withdrawn and instead the focus is on protecting accused students,” says Carly Mee, a staff attorney at SurvJustice, a non-profit that provides legal aid to campus sexual assault survivors. SurvJustice is also one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit arguing that DeVos’ rule changes violate federal law by discriminating against accusers. "Title IX is not designed to protect accused students. Accused students already have protections in place like due process and those who advocate for Title IX are just as much in favor of due process protections. So that's not the issue. The issue is that Title IX was designed to protect those who are being discriminated against, so to then flip it on its head and protect an entirely different class of people, and in doing so discriminate against those who are already marginalized, is very problematic.”