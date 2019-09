The Bachelor takes a trip into uncharted (frozen) waters on Tuesday for the first ever episode of The Bachelor Winter Games , but that's not the only thing the franchise is debuting. Just before the games kick off, the 26 contestants from across the globe gather to observe student Fionnuala Cree sing the official Bachelor Winter Games Anthem, which E! News reports was written by high school instrumental music teacher Neil Freeburn from the Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, Vermont.