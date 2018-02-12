The Bachelor takes a trip into uncharted (frozen) waters on Tuesday for the first ever episode of The Bachelor Winter Games, but that's not the only thing the franchise is debuting. Just before the games kick off, the 26 contestants from across the globe gather to observe student Fionnuala Cree sing the official Bachelor Winter Games Anthem, which E! News reports was written by high school instrumental music teacher Neil Freeburn from the Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, Vermont.
According to executive producer Bennett Graebner, who spoke to E! News about the song, "The anthem came about because we thought to ourselves, well, we really need some kind of anthem." Can't argue with that!
Advertisement
Ahead of the show's Tuesday night premiere, let's take a closer look at the lyrics so we can hold our heads high with our hands over our hearts as we stand alone in our living rooms confidently singing along.
"Bachelor Winter Games, to fight for love and more"
The "and more" is interesting. What else, presumably, is there to fight for? Gold? Glory? Spon con?
"Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, we will compete for sure"
Am I competing? Oh yeah, for sure! For sure, for sure competing.
"In the time that we share, let’s go beyond compare"
Are these lyrics...about anything?
"Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, we want to see this through"
It's only four episodes, so I certainly hope so.
"The reason’s right"
Debatable.
"The future’s bright to win your hand and heart"
...for at least a couple of months.
"Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, our Winter Games be true"
This sentence literally doesn't mean anything, but who am I to get pedantic? Game on!
The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement