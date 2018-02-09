The 12-episode series premiered in October of 2016 and tells the story of 23-year-old Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki and his relationships with another figure skater named Yuri and a Russian figure-skating champion named Victor Nikiforov. The show gained a cult following largely due to its open and honest depiction of homosexuality as well as mental health issues like anxiety. However, the dedicated fanbase had yet to see their favorite show reach mainstream audiences...until they heard the first few notes of the opening theme along with the entire world on Thursday night.