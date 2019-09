This New Netflix Show May Finally Get You Hooked On Anime

A quick trip over to the official Neo Yokio Instagram page reveals a few more clues: The main character is a "#1 most eligible bachelor & demon slayer" named Kai, and there's a whole world underneath 14th Street. Stereogum reports that Smith will lend his voice to the lead character while Law tackles the role of Kai's very special butler. Neo Yokio is a mashup of New York City as we know it and Tokyo, making for a sort of Big Hero 6-inspired setting (that film mashed up San Francisco and Tokyo to create San Fransokyo). However, with this eclectic crew on board, Neo Yokio is probably not going to be anything like a Disney classic.