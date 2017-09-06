This New Netflix Show May Finally Get You Hooked On Anime

"I was just part of a really eccentric and exciting project that Ezra Koenig, who's the lead singer of Vampire Weekend — he wrote and conceived this animated series that’s about to start, I believe on Netflix, called Neo Yokio," Law said. "I think Jaden Smith is playing this little boy called Kai in it, and I'm his butler. I'm this kind of huge robot butler called Charles, who is also a rocket ship."