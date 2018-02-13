10 Stoner-Friendly Gifts For A Very Chill Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day gifts, should you choose to exchange them with your friends or partner, can be stressful. Do you spring for a pricey dinner, or do you play it cool with a low-key box of candy? Where can you find a card that speaks to your friends' actual interests?
Luckily, if your circle of loved ones includes a stoner or two, there are plenty of cannabis-themed gifts that will put a smile on their faces this V-Day. Whether your friend is looking for a grinder that's actually chic, or your partner wants to try a new kind of edible, there are lots of Valentine's Day-themed gifts for the cannabists in your life.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few of them, because sometimes love is actually pretty chill.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.