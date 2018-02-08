"It's funny because I understand this — Nashville is automatically considered country. [But] my roots have never been in country. It's funny. I'm really working to figure out how to accept labels and then also just do what I do. I feel like for me, because I have a little bit of a different background. I grew up in the North, I'm Italian-Puerto Rican. I listened to the Beatles when I was a kid, not country music. I feel like it's new to me. I'm kind of learning as I go. If anything, this kind of labelling is a blessing in disguise. Being an openly queer artist in [Nashville] still matters. It matters to talk openly about a woman in my song. Or, like even the fact that 'Summertime Mama,' one of my songs from the record, is played heavily on the radio in Nashville is a big deal, because it talks about me having a crush on another woman. It's amazing how small changes like that can make a difference, but hopefully that's what the purpose is.