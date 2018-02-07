“I love every single theory the fans of our show have, because they’re so much fun,” Dinklage said. “They get to show the dedication and love they have for the show, but you have to understand that it is a Doritos commercial. It’s not Game of Thrones. So [fans] are sort of stretching the limit with that theory when you’re branching out to Frito-Lay commercials. But I say that with all love and respect. Please, I love them. I love the fan theories that they have until the show is finally over."