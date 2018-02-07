Update: Peter Dinklage wants us to have some chill. In response to fervor from fans who thought his appearance in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial confirmed a long-held Game Of Thrones theory, Dinklage told The Huffington Post that we need to take a few steps back.
“I love every single theory the fans of our show have, because they’re so much fun,” Dinklage said. “They get to show the dedication and love they have for the show, but you have to understand that it is a Doritos commercial. It’s not Game of Thrones. So [fans] are sort of stretching the limit with that theory when you’re branching out to Frito-Lay commercials. But I say that with all love and respect. Please, I love them. I love the fan theories that they have until the show is finally over."
Original story published below on February 5, 2018 at 4:30 p.m.
We still have to wait an obscenely long time before the final season of Game Of Thrones comes to our screens, but Doritos has our backs. During the Super Bowl they aired an ad for the new Doritos Blaze featuring Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show, lip-syncing to "Look At Me Now" by Busta Rhymes. In the short clip, Dinklage is surrounded by fire, and when he finishes the rap, a flame shoots out of his mouth. As Cosmopolitan points out, for fans of a certain Game Of Thrones theory, this is big.
There's a popular fan theory that, like Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister is actually a member of the Targaryen family. This all comes from a rumored romance between Tywin Lannister's (Charles Dance) late wife, Joanna, and King Aerys II Targaryen, Daenerys' father. Some people believe Tyrion is the lovechild of that affair, which would be a pretty clear explanation as for why Tywin hated him so much.
Other evidence includes the fact that Tyrion has a connection with Viserion and Rhaegal, two of Daenerys' dragons. A moment from season 6 shows Tyrion calming the beasts, not unlike Jon Snow (also revealed to be a Targaryen) did in season 7.
So was this Doritos commercial hinting to Tyrion's true fiery lineage? Was the burst of fire from his mouth a nod to dragons? Is the one thing that confirms the "dragon has three heads" prophecy, which suggests three Targaryen's will ride on Daenerys' three dragons to defeat the White Walkers, actually just a simple cheesy chip?
Probably not, but if this theory is confirmed in 2019, then I know what snack I'll be eating during the series finale. Watch the commercial below!
