We Should All Listen To Amy Schumer's Comments On Aziz Ansari

"People like me had to wade through a sea of prehensile dicks to build the world we now enjoy," Bee explained. "And part of enjoying that world is setting a higher standard for sex than just 'not rape.' And women get to talk about it if men don't live up to those standards!" Bee added that this conversation isn't really about Ansari or men at all. This is about women, and how they have to use their limited social currency in sexual situations.