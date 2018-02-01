We Should All Listen To Amy Schumer's Comments On Aziz Ansari

As #MeToo evolves from just a hashtag to an entire movement, the conversation must remain focused on the original goal: To raise awareness for the complicated compromises women have made to be sexual beings. Sharing stories of sexual misconduct — in this era – isn't the equivalent of brandishing a pitchfork. Instead, each story is like lighting a match in a darkened room, only to discover you have a lot of company. This isn't about Ansari, as both Bee and Schumer said, and, most likely, Ansari's career is going to be fine. This is about female rage, and how we can harness it for a better future.