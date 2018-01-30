These Are The Top Googled Super Bowl Foods In All 50 States

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will go head to head against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. While football fans are looking forward to a game spent on the edge of their seats, those of us who really only care about what food will be served at our respective Super Bowl parties are curious to know what's on the menu. Just our luck, Google released the most uniquely-searched Super Bowl recipes in all 50 states, so this year even the most unusual snacks served won't take us by surprise.
This past week, folks all over the country scoured the internet to brainstorm ideas for what to make for their upcoming Super Bowl gatherings, and Google compiled the searches that were over-represented in each state. That means some of the results are oddly specific like Alaska's Dill pickle dip with dried beef or Nebraska's cream cheese jalapeño hamburger. Other recipes are fairly standard for the occasion. For instance, chili was the most uniquely-searched recipe in a total of eight states.
Take a look ahead to see the recipe hosts are Googling in your state, and eliminate any suspense surrounding what food you'll be snacking on while others stress over the game come Sunday.
Alabama: Chicken
Alaska: Dill pickle dip with dried beef
Arizona: Green chicken enchilada
Arkansas: Five bean chili
California: Fried rice
Colorado: Baked chicken wings
Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip
Delaware: Stuffed peppers
District of Columbia: Pizza bites
Florida: Shrimp
Georgia: Ham bologna turkey sub
Hawaii: Nacho
Idaho: Potato
Illinois: Philly cheesesteak
Indiana: Chicken
Iowa: Stromboli
Kansas: Calzone
Kentucky: Fondue
Louisiana: Pork tenderloin
Maine: Chicken wing
Maryland: Chili
Massachusetts: Chili
Michigan: Chili
Minnesota: Chili
Mississippi: Green beans with beef broth
Missouri: Chili
Montana: Bacon shrimp
Nebraska: Cream cheese jalapeño hamburger
Nevada: Potato
New Hampshire: Chicken wing
New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip
New Mexico: Ranch spinach dip
New York: Chili
North Carolina: Jalapeño poppers
North Dakota: Pizza sauce
Ohio: Philly cheesesteak
Oklahoma: French onion cream dip
Oregon: Clam chowder
Pennsylvania: Chili
Rhode Island: Baked ziti
South Carolina: Crab dip
South Dakota: Marinara sauce
Tennessee: Jalapeño poppers
Texas: Chili
Utah: Jalapeño poppers
Vermont: Chicken breast tender
Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
Washington: Jalapeño popper
West Virginia: Pork carnitas tacos
Wisconsin: Chili
Wyoming: Ground beef
