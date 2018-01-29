In his quest to seemingly make The Bachelor contestants do the most unflattering things on group dates, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going bowling. Prior dates have included dog training, physical (and emotional) wrestling, and eating bugs. Compared to that, bowling is pretty tame, but it appears there's a lot more to this group date than meets the eye. Photos from tonight's new episode reveal that Luyendyk and the girls are taking to the lanes to drink beer and maybe get a spare or two, but they also reveal that maybe some of these women have never seen a bowling ball before? Please observe.
It starts out innocuous enough. While not the greatest form, at least Marikh has a general sense of where to stand and where the ball is supposed to be going. The same cannot be said for Maquel, Rebecca, and Kendall.
This would, and should, get you kicked out immediately. The basic rule of bowling other than "throw the ball at the pins" is "don't step over the line" and these women are flagrantly violating both! Even if this is supposed to be some sort of "challenge" in what way does this make bowling any harder? It doesn't. Someone call the cops.
And while they're here, have them arrest Rebecca and Jenna as well. The two women are blatantly disrespecting the ball machine, the most sacred part of any alley. I wouldn't be as annoyed if wasn't immediately clear from these photos that there are so many chairs.
Stay tuned for next week's episode when the group date takes place in jail and Chris Harrison has to bail them all out, provided I haven't called the cops on him already for letting this mess happen in the first place.
