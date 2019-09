In his quest to seemingly make The Bachelor contestants do the most unflattering things on group dates, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going bowling. Prior dates have included dog training, physical (and emotional) wrestling and eating bugs . Compared to that, bowling is pretty tame, but it appears there's a lot more to this group date than meets the eye. Photos from tonight's new episode reveal that Luyendyk and the girls are taking to the lanes to drink beer and maybe get a spare or two, but they also reveal that maybe some of these women have never seen a bowling ball before? Please observe.