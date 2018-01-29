There are photographers a-plenty at the 2018 Grammy Awards snapping shots of our favorite musicians. But! These are official people with press badges — the more off-the-record photos come from Instagram and Twitter, where the power players of music get intimate. On Getty, you can peep the "approved" photos, which means Instagram is where things get weird. Instagram is your source of real awards show news: It's how you find out what the stars are really thinking as they walk down the red carpet.
At the 2018 Grammys, there was celebration in the air. Musicians celebrated each other — in P!nk's case, one very special musician met P!nk's daughter, resulting in a very charming Instagram. Now that the sparkly show on stage is over, train your eyes on your Instagram feed: This is where the real stuff is.
Ahead, the best behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the 2018 Grammy Awards.
