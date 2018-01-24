Achieve Winter Food Bliss With These 3 Bite-Sized Recipes

If you've already reached you're winter meal prepping breaking point, where you constantly fight the urge to smash your quinoa and veggie-filled Tupperware against the wall, we feel you. January isn't even over yet and we're currently suffering salad exhaustion and big-batch, roasted recipe fatigue. Sure, these healthy and packable standards suited us strong at the start of the month — but now our palates are aching for something different.
That's where Kate Bradley's Bliss Bites comes in. This vegan- and gluten-free recipe book is a fresh breath of inspirational material for the winter-weary. Filled with bite-sized ball recipes, from savory rainbow sushi to sweet red velvet beet, Bradley's recipes can be easily made ahead and toted on-the-go. Scroll ahead to check out three new and creative solutions to cover your future breakfast, lunch, or snacking needs (and to save you from smashing your last container with a matching lid).