Over a year ago, before Girls Trip, before the story of Jada Pinkett Smith and the Groupon, Tiffany Haddish sat down with Derek Waters, co-creator and host of Comedy Central show Drunk History, to tell the story of art historian Rose Valland, who outsmarted the Nazis. As is custom with Drunk History, Haddish had a few drinks of "vodka-something" according to Waters, and then told the story so it could be acted out verbatim by none other than our other favorite person, Busy Philipps. Talk about a recipe for perfection.
"One of many qualities that Tiffany has and what I love in narrators is that there’s no one else like them," Waters told Vulture about the clip, which teases the show's January 23 return. "They’re gonna tell you how they feel no matter what."
And she definitely told us how she feels, whether that was stopping the story mid-sentence to apologize for being "toasted," or taking a break to do some coloring with Waters and reveal that she won't date any man who can't color inside the lines.
As for the actual story, it's definitely hard to make the Nazi regime funny, but Haddish somehow keeps you laughing, and Philipps' interpretation of the narration was the cherry on top. Naturally, Waters felt the same way.
"Unbelievable," he answered when asked about his reactions to Haddish's rendition. "I mean, she told the story and gave it her own take. Who would ever imagine that story would end with Tupac and Hitler together? She’s the best storyteller. It’s hard to smile learning about Nazis, and it’s hard not to smile throughout that whole story because it’s her."
Watch the clip below:
