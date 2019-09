Over a year ago, before Girls Trip, before the story of Jada Pinkett Smith and the Groupon , Tiffany Haddish sat down with Derek Waters, co-creator and host of Comedy Central show Drunk History , to tell the story of art historian Rose Valland, who outsmarted the Nazis. As is custom with Drunk History, Haddish had a few drinks of "vodka-something" according to Waters, and then told the story so it could be acted out verbatim by none other than our other favorite person, Busy Philipps . Talk about a recipe for perfection.