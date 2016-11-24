The story of Alexander Hamilton is getting the Drunk History treatment by none other than Hamilton: An American Musical creator and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda. In a recently released clip of the show, you can watch a slightly hammered (but much more well-spoken than most of the drunk comedians featured on the show) Miranda tells the story of America's first secretary of the treasury.
While Miranda doesn't break into any of Hamilton's songs in the preview, he does get into dropping some F-bombs.
While Miranda doesn't break into any of Hamilton's songs in the preview, he does get into dropping some F-bombs.
The clip also reveals that Alia Shawkat plays Hamilton, while Aubrey Plaza plays his foe (and eventual killer), Aaron Burr. Plaza's Burr is handy with a musket and knife, killing a lot of British dudes in the Revolutionary War. Shawkat gives a big fuck you to Princeton when the college won't let Hamilton graduate in two years. And George Washington apparently plays Hamilton's ambition like a fiddle.
Advertisement
Check out the preview clip, below, and set a calendar reminder to check it out on Comedy Central next Tuesday, November 29, at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Advertisement