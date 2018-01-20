Live Like Anna Faris In Her Hollywood Hills Home For A Cool $2.5 Million

Are you in the market for a new pad? May we suggest a new abode that comes straight out of Scary Movie? Well, the house itself isn't haunted (we think), but it is the home of Anna Faris, who starred in four of the comedic horror flicks. She's also an author, and despite the name of her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, she's also qualified to officiate weddings.
Trulia has the scoop on Faris' gorgeous Hollywood Hills home, which can be all yours if you have a spare $2.5 million to blow on an investment property. It will be millions of dollars well-spent: the house features beautiful mid-century modern wood columns and wall-length windows, which let in tons of sunlight to reflect off the all-white walls, along with sweeping views of Los Angeles down below. For those that can't stand carpeting, the house also comes with original full hardwood flooring.
The property also features stunning landscaping and windows that capture the view of the gardens. The pool is encircled by tall banana palm trees, with a glass-covered pool house that will have guests clamoring to stay over, perfect for our tropical umbrella drink parties.
Faris bought the house in 2005 for $1.995 million, meaning she stands to make a good profit from her home if she can sell it for her asking price. Click through for the envy-inducing photos. Meanwhile, we'll just be counting up the pennies in our swear jar to see if we can afford a down payment on this place.