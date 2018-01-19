We'd all love to flit off on a dream vacation at the drop of a hat, but of course, for most of us, that simply isn't in the cards. We have responsibilities to tend to and bank accounts to nurture, so when we do end up taking a trip, it usually involves a bit more planning. Still, through the power of Instagram, we can go on some imaginary spur of the moment vacations by simply scrolling through Airbnb's feed. The home sharing company seems to be well aware of our hobby of admiring listings through its posts. Recently, it even compiled a list of the getaway destinations users day dreamed about most in 2017 based on Instagram likes.
This collection of 2017's most liked Airbnb listings features nine different apartments and houses that span three states in the U.S. and six countries around the world. Looking at all nine locations, there are some clear trends for what features people are most excited by in vacation lodging. Unsurprisingly, in 2o17, Instagram users liked posts that showed listings with breathtaking views, both urban and natural. They were also drawn to lodging that was more unconventional, like a-frame cabins and tree houses.
Most significantly, last year, admirers of Airbnb's Instagram account seemed to be particularly interested in green spaces. Airbnb noted, "some of the most popular photos featured listings with their own garden or with scenic sea or forest views." It seems that admirers loved to envision peaceful, secluded vacations for themselves, which makes sense given all the overall mood of 2017.
Ahead are photos of the Airbnb listings that received the most likes on Instagram in 2017. The compilation of dreamy images is ideal for a Friday afternoon pretend vacation binge, and with some planning, you maybe one day those bucket list trips will become a reality.