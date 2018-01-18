"This song 'Glo Up' is dedicated to the time where I was dealing with depression, had just gotten out of a relationship with a man who was really mean to me, and was trying to find my identity as an artist during a period where the only other major female rapper was Nicki Minaj," Alcindor says. "So the glow up is about coming out of that, but also accepting who I am. And I think any woman can relate to that, that feeling of trying to become your best self and also learn to love yourself. "