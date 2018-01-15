It better be true love between Cardi B and Offset. The rappers just took the ultimate step in a relationship — not marriage quite yet, but Offset got his fiancée tattooed on his neck. Not just her name, mind you, but also her perfect cartoon doppelgänger, Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls.
In a video Cardi B herself shot, her hand moves aside his braids to reveal the tat, and she says a sweet, "Hi, babe."
Does she have a matching tat to show off, too? Not that we've seen. The Migos rapper will have to settle for seeing his likeness on Cardi's elaborate manicures instead.
Perhaps in a nod to the tat, on Sunday she shared a pic of herself wearing a Buttercup necklace.
Offset certainly isn't the first to document his love for the "Bodak Yellow" singer on his body — some fans have beat him to it.
Because no one believes in romance anymore, Offset's new ink didn't exactly set off a round of "awwws" online. Instead, many on Twitter and Instagram decided this was proof of the rumors that he had cheated on her just before they got engaged in October.
"Two horrible mistakes. 1) getting an 'apology' tattoo and 2) staying with him because he got an 'apology' tattoo for you," tweeted Matthew.
Sure, Matthew, unless the latter part isn't actually true and she goes with this fan's diabolical plan: "If she left him now that would be hilarious and such a classic Cardi B move," wrote @fishbride69.
If she left him now that would be hilarious and such a classic Cardi B move. https://t.co/TPFBNuDPN8— The Culprit (@fishbride69) January 14, 2018
Well, if the cynics win this round, at least Offset likes to wear his hair shoulder length. Also, we've seen artists do wonders with cover-ups on Tattoo Nightmares. And who doesn't love the Powerpuff Girls in their own right?
