This Sunday, CBS will air a panel during which potential future president Oprah Winfrey gathered with Hollywood's best and brightest women to discuss the future of the industry. According to a press release, the group will include Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrara, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shonda Rhimes, Kathleen Kennedy, and Nina Shaw. The women have a diverse array of Hollywood professions — in addition to the actresses, Rhimes is a writer and producer, Kennedy is the president of Lucasfilm, and Shaw is a talent attorney. All of the women are vocal members of Time's Up, the initiative that seeks to improve inequality across industries.
"How do we as a society have a mature, nuanced conversation about how men and women should be relating to each other? Because there’s so many men and women now who are uncomfortable in their workplaces because of all that’s been uncovered and aren’t just really sure how to be. What do we say to them?" Winfrey asks in a preview for the panel, which you can watch below.
Winfrey made waves last weekend when she made a rousing acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globes. The HFPA awarded Winfrey the Cecil B. Demille Award at the ceremony, and she in turn awarded the audience with the most inspiring awards season speech yet.
"I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!" Winfrey said. As a result, Winfrey became the focal center of the Time's Up movement, the new legal defense fund that so far has raised over $16.5 million in donations.
It will be broadcast this Sunday at 9:00 a.m. EST on CBS.
