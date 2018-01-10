Will The Oscars Nominate Women Directors? Steven Spielberg Thinks So

Steven Spielberg is confident the Oscars won't repeat the Golden Globes' all-men best director category this year. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Spielberg said that the "watershed" happening right now in Hollywood would contribute to a less homogenous category at the March ceremony.
"I mean you have Patty Jenkins. We have some amazing women that have come forward, you know Mudbound and Lady Bird," Spielberg said. "This is a pretty incredible year, and I think you'll be seeing some nominations...at the Oscars this year for a woman director, if not several."
At the 2018 Golden Globes, Natalie Portman presented the best director award with Ron Howard (a director!). The category was stacked impressively: Ridley Scott faced off against Christopher Nolan, Guillermo del Toro, Spielberg, and Martin McDonagh. Portman, a vocal member of Time's Up, took the opportunity to state the obvious.
Advertisement
"And here are the all-male nominees," said Portman with a smile on her face. Portman's remark got a lot of attention, especially because this year does have some impressive women directors. Greta Gerwig made her directing debut this year with Lady Bird and the film won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, but Gerwig was not nominated for best director. Similarly, Dee Rees's movie Mudbound earned an acting nomination for Mary J. Blige, but not for Dee Rees. (The movie was also not nominated for best drama.)
People are also flabbergasted that Jordan Peele's inaugural directing effort wasn't recognized. Get Out was nominated for best comedy or musical, but not for best director.
The Golden Globe for best director ultimately went to Guillermo del Toro, who was very supportive of Portman's jab.
"I think it was great!" Del Toro told Indiewire days after the ceremony. "She should say exactly what she feels. There is phenomenal work being done by female directors."
May that statement and Spielberg's make it to the ears of Oscar voters.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement