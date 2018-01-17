"Charlie and I tend to create this slightly off-kilter, and realistic environment," she tells Refinery29 of the video, admitting that there are "slight serial killer vibes." But no, this isn't inspired by Mindhunter, it's just a reflection of the dreary London landscape and the stark simplicity of the too big and too empty mansion ( think American Psycho) "It's not a serial killer video, but I wanted it to be very upfront and strong in this cooler environment." Once you see the naked mannequins floating in the pool, you'll see exactly what she means. The props in the video are sparse, but deliberate, and VÉRITÉ is eerie, but powerful. "I wrote the album in a phase of real apathy," she says, "so I think having myself be the only person in the video is my own reality. I am alone — no projections."