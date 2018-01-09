Allow Us To Explain How Meryl Streep Almost Sat On Mariah Carey's Lap

Mariah Carey, the inimitable pop musician, encountered Meryl Streep, the inimitable actress, at the 2018 Golden Globes. And, yes, if you'd made a wish at that exact moment, it might have come true. Streep explained on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she very nearly sat on Carey. During the mayhem of the Globes ceremony, which Streep attended with activist Ai-Jen Poo, Carey ended up in Streep's seat, and one thing led to another and Streep asked to sit on Carey's lap.
"Bitch stole my seat!" said Streep jokingly. "I came over, and there she was, next to Spielberg, sucking up." Carey offered to get up, but Streep insisted she stay.
"I said, 'No, no, no, stay there. I'll sit on your lap, because..." Streep shrugged as if to say, It was the Golden Globes, akay? Stuff happens.
In the same interview, Streep confirmed a couple of things. First, Donald Trump has reportedly requested a screener copy of The Post. (Donald, after you see the movie, I'm curious what you thought of David Cross' cameo. Get back to me.) Second, and more importantly, no one eats food at the Golden Globes, even though the ceremony is ostensibly the more alimentary-focused event. To be clear, there is food at the ceremony. This year's menu was lavish: There was burrata! There was Chilean sea bass! There was something called "opal basil"! Alas, most attendees don't feast, according to Streep.
"The food is — by the time everyone comes into the hall. It's taken away," Streep said. Well, at least we know that Carey didn't come over to steal Streep's food? (Again, if that happened, if Carey nibbled some burrata from Streep's plate, you would have been able to make a wish. These things don't happen every day, okay?)
