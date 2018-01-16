The Life Lesson I Learned From Losing My Mom

Hello to new nephews who clamor around my sister with their big blue eyes and sticky fingers; a dark-haired, smart young lady who is my step-daughter whose shy smile fills my belly. Hello to a fancy apartment that is bewilderingly new and frustratingly foreign but full of welcome. Hello to old friends who never, never left my side — with whom I have traveled the world and bared my soul who are — at this very moment — planning our next international adventure. Hello to a hero husband who asked me to marry him in the happiest of moments and filled my heart. (That same man moved heaven and earth to make the wedding happen before my mother passed away. I cried every day of the first three months of our marriage. And he kissed my forehead and said, "I got you" every night.)