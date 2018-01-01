On New Year's Eve, The Founder Of The #MeToo Movement Brought These Survivors On Stage With Her

In her statement, Burke wrote, "...Tonight's monumental occasion is underscored for me by the presence of two guests: Jenny Lumet, who published a powerful piece in the Hollywood Reporter detailing her experience with Russell Simmons and Jerhonda Pace who broke her non-disclosure agreement to expose the depravity that she experienced at the hands of Robert 'R' Kelly. In the year when 'Silence Breakers' were celebrated for their bravery and vulnerability, these two women were outstanding examples of both. Both of them stood up and said 'me, too' in ways that resonated deeply in communities of color, representing women all too often drowned out by the din of privileged voices."