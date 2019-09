Although investing a.k.a putting your hard-earned cash in someone else's hands might be a terrifying topic, it's one of the greatest ways to acquire wealth. And wealth, ironically, is what millennials seem to want the most from working, according to strategy firm Department26 . For example, a 25-year-old who earns $50,000 could potentially flip an initial $5,000 plus $2,500 a year into $465,000 at age 65. That's based on an eight percent rate of return and only five percent of their annual salary. Seeing that Generation Y already has saving covered and its sights on long-term success, how to invest then beings with picking a lane and creating an effective budget.