Former Bachelorette Now Regrets Her Daughter's Appearance On The Show

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson now regrets having her daughter make an appearance on the reality show.
In a recent interview with People, the Bachelorette alum said she wishes she would have taken a step back and sheltered her now 12-year-old daughter from the show. "I wish that I would’ve kept the show totally separate from Ricki," Maynard Johnson confesses to the outlet. "At the time, I thought, 'This is it,' and I never would’ve brought her into it had I not thought that."
She was first introduced to the Bachelor nation in 2011 as a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelor. Maynard Johnson was awarded the final rose and became engaged to two-time Bachelor Brad Womack before splitting up later that year. Her stint on The Bachelorette in 2012 ended in a proposal from season winner, and skateboarding entrepreneur, Jef Holm. She later wrote in her book, I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love, that she immediately knew getting engaged was a mistake when her daughter ran out to meet her on camera right after. Her engagement to Holm ended a few months later.
Fast forward several years, and Maynard Johnson is now married to Tyler Johnson, whom she met back in North Carolina, and they have three children together. According to People, her daughter Ricki was her maid of honor. "Ricki is the one that makes me laugh the most and she’s probably the one that makes me cry the most," she said. "Because I had her when I was 19 and we’ve really grown up together."
Every parent looks back on past experiences and wishes or wonders if they should have done something different. It seems as though everything has worked out for both Maynard Johnson and her daughter.
