Netflix has just announced a brand new romantic comedy hitting our screens next year and it ticks all the boxes. The French-language series, which hasn't yet been named, is about a single woman in her thirties living in modern-day Paris and her group of friends who try to get her back in the dating game.
Relatable plotline? Check. Romantic setting? Check. Heaps of potential for hilarity and toe-curling awkwardness along the way? Check. Not only that, but it's in French so if you don't speak the language you can pick up a few handy phrases to use the next time you meet a hot stranger in Paris. What more could you want?
The eight-part series revolves around the perpetually single Elsa, whose friends can't work out why she's so unlucky in love. In a misguided attempt to rebuild her confidence and faith in love, they hire a male escort – a plot that sounds ripe for some embarrassing moments.
The original half-hour show is the brainchild of British writer Chris Lang, who's also the lead writer, and is directed by French director and writer Noémie Saglio (Connasse, Princesse des coeurs), and French executive producers Anne Thomopoulos (Rome; Versailles) and François Florentiny.
Saglio said she was "very happy to present [her] vision of French humour" on the platform. "Netflix gives creative freedom to writers and directors to express themselves from beginning to end – with this show in particular, the freedom to showcase people in their thirties as realistic and sweet as they are funny,” she said. “Also in my thirties, this is the occasion for me to speak about all the ways to be a woman in today’s world”.
Erik Barmack, vice president of international originals at Netflix, called the show "a fun and modern romantic story that will bring viewers into the energy of today’s Paris," and "will be infusing a fresh eye on French romance". Ooh la la.
It's not Netflix's first foray into French-language original programming: there's already The Eddy, Osmosis, Marseille seasons 1 and 2, some standup comedy and more series in the pipeline.
