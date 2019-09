The Sami people, an indigenous community in Norway, are best known for their reindeer husbandry, or the use of reindeer for needs such as food and transportation. The Guardian reported that the Oslo Supreme Court had rejected an appeal made by Jovsset Ante Sara, a Sami small reindeer herder in the Norwegian Arctic. The court ruled that he must comply with an earlier order to cull 41 of his 116-strong herd. Sara has successfully challenged the order twice previously, but he says the current order, which mandates an elimination in the number of reindeer that a herder can have, will significantly impact Sara's ability to provide for himself and his family, along with infringing on indigenous rights.