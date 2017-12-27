Starbucks Just Dropped Its Last New Beverages Of 2017

The past 12 months may have been Starbucks' most creative year yet. The coffee chain introduced several themed Frappuccinos that took the internet by storm and new seasonal hot beverages. That said, Starbucks isn't going to let 2017 go out without one last big bang. That's why, starting today, it's offering a new line of limited edition drinks to help ring in the new year. This morning, Starbucks announced the Black and White Mocha Collection, which features three celebratory beverages.
Included in the new collection is the Black and White Mocha, the Black and White Hot Cocoa, and the Black and White Frappuccino. Each one is smooth, chocolatey, and decked out for the fancy occasion that is New Year's.
The Black and White Mocha is made with Starbucks' signature espresso roast. Melted into the coffee is a swirl of white chocolate and dark mocha sauce. Steamed milk is then added to that rich mixture, and the drink is finished with whipped cream. The last detail is a sprinkle of what the coffee company calls chocolate "sequins," and they're placed in a shape that's meant to look like a black tie. Pretty cute, right? The Black and White Mocha can be ordered hot, but if you're ready for winter to end with 2017, it's also available as an iced beverage.
The Black and White Hot Cocoa is similar to the Black and White Mocha, except that is doesn't contain any espresso roast. It's just made with dark mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, and steamed milk. Not to be outdone by the mocha, the hot cocoa also get the whipped cream and chocolate "sequins" treatment.
Also similar to the Black and White Mocha is the Black and White Frappuccino. It too has the white chocolate and dark mocha sauces, but in this drink, the sauces are blending with Frappuccino roast coffee, milk, and ice. The cold blended beverage is served with a dollop of whipped cream and a chocolate black tie.
All three of the New Years-themed beverages will be available starting today, December 27, through the new year. While you may be over hanging around your own family this holiday season, this little family of Black and White Mocha beverages seem to make for a harmonious finale menu addition of the year. Plus, the drinks are extra festive, which seems to have been Starbucks' mantra for 2017.
