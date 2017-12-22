The Carter family just seems to know when we need them to pull us out of a current-events-induced funk. That is why Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought Rumi and Sir into the world, right? This week, they're spreading some serious holiday cheer with a video that shows them dancing the electric slide at a kid's birthday party.
"Why at every party even a kid's party do we have to do 10 versions of the Harlem shuffle, electric slide, cupid Shuffle, wobble Shuffle, The Texas shuffle —everything but the kitchen sink Shuffle," Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram, where she initially posted the video. For some reason, she later took it down, but not before enough people saw it, made their own copies, and sent it to all corners of the world and straight into our hearts.
What is Black Excellence? #BlackExcellence is @Beyonce, #JAYZ & their family doing the electric slide! ?? pic.twitter.com/YaFvEqit5P— REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) December 21, 2017
It's such a simple pleasure, watching a bunch of grownups line-dancing, not to the cheesy "Electric Boogie" you hear at weddings, but to the much cooler "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly and Maze. According to Essence, the dance crew includes Knowles-Lawson, her husband Richard Lawson, Bey's sometime music video director (and Insecure producer) Melina Matsoukas, and Beyoncé's cousin Angie Beyince. No one looks as happy to be there as Hov himself, who raises his arms and claps to the beat.
Jay Z tossing his hands in the air on that electric slide kick just closed my casket, fam— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 22, 2017
The Beyhive is mighty impressed with Beyoncé's moves in her heels.
"Okay, but do you know how hard it is to walk in heels that thin let alone do the electric slide in them??? QUEEN."
Okay, but do you know how hard it is to walk in heels that thin let alone do the electric slide in them??? QUEEN. https://t.co/dpSKIwwe0l— Devan. (@iriswxstallxn) December 22, 2017
Does nobody else notice her in those thin 8 inch heels carelessly dancing and not missing a step?! pic.twitter.com/9vIoIbrDJL— Jasmine Crump ✨ (@__itsjazzy) December 22, 2017
Others argued that her mom was the star of this clip.
"I’m sorry but can we talk about how Ms. Tina is stealing the show?" Maria Baer wrote. "She’s smooth like, 'I know I’m awesome. You don’t have to tell me.' "
No matter which dancer they loved best, the video was an early Christmas present for many.
"Going to bed happy tonight," Damon King wrote. "Thank you. #agift."
