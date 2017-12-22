The Unbearable Effortlessness Of The Button-Up Shirt

My first white button-up was a Christmas gift from my mother: a narrow-collared cotton blend shirt with puffed three-quarter sleeves she bought at Macy’s. It was more tailored and crisp than anything I’d owned before, and I was wary of getting stains on it, so I wore it exclusively with a black shift dress that covered up the front. At the time, I had a job as a clerk in a museum gift shop, and the shift dress and buttoned-up comprised my most museum-job-like outfit. The dress was almost $40 from what I thought of as the fancier section at H&M; the one where the career clothes were. It had felt like a splurge, but like a smart one because it fit me well. The statement sleeves of the button-up emerged from the arm holes as the outfit’s two focal points. Black fabric forgives your peccadillos and blends you into the background; against it, white fabric makes it look like you tried to stand out. Together, I thought I looked simultaneously chic and like someone who worked in service. It’s my first adult memory of truly dressing for the occasion.