How To Make The Most Of The Longest Night Of The Year

We'll officially welcome the winter season tomorrow, December 21, on what's traditionally known as the winter solstice. Not only is it one of the main Pagan sabbats (or holidays), but it's also the shortest day of the year.
East coasters will see only nine hours of sunlight this Thursday, meaning we're in for a particularly long, dark night. There are plenty of ways to observe the solstice and actually enjoy the additional nighttime, even if you have zero intent to leave your warm, cozy bed. Actually, if you ask us, an extra long night like the one we'll see tomorrow is best spent in bed — with a lover or your favorite sex toy.
Having sex in honor of the solstice would certainly be a break from tradition rituals, but with a little help from massage candles, warming lube, and your very own body heat, you can emulate the warmth of the season. Besides, is there a better way to kick off the coldest months of the year than getting a little steamy?