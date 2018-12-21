7 Chain Restaurants That Are Open On Christmas — In Case Of Dining Emergencies

Despite all the potential stress and travel delays leading up to them, the holidays still end up being one of our favorite times of year. While Christmas definitely doesn't mean the same thing for everyone who celebrates, as far as traditions are concerned, one thing's certain: A celebration that only comes around once every 365 days just wouldn't be complete without a hearty meal shared among loved ones.
However, if disaster strikes last-minute, there are still options. Even if it turns out your holiday host has come down with a terrible cold or that red-eye flight home you booked gets cancelled, you can still find a backup spot for your holiday meal.
Thankfully, several restaurants plan to stay open for service on Christmas, taking away the hassle of whipping up a full-course spread by your lonesome or spending the day stuck at an airport. From chains such as Boston Market and IHOP to sit-downs including McCormick & Schmick’s and Romano's Macaroni Grill, rest assured that there is always a plan B. Ahead, find seven nationwide picks that will work to keep your holiday spirit alive.