Without fail, every party-filled holiday season leaves our counters filled with themed eats. And not the kind of edible goods we're excited to dig into either. It seems that whenever we host a gathering, we inevitably end up with an unwanted hodgepodge of the same few seasonal items. Nosh that, when wrapped and left behind on our counters as presents, lands well-intentioned gifters salty spots on our naughty list.
But, we've decided against going full Scrooge this year. Instead of rounding up the nine food gifts NOT to bring to holiday parties — in the spirit of a softened Grinch (post meeting Cindy Lou Who) — we sought out and lined up their desirable alternatives. Scroll ahead to stay savvy on which festive replacements will earn you that sweet spot on your holiday host's nice list. Chocolate babka and Sparkle Bark included.