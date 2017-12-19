5 Ways To Ditch Gifts You Don't Want Without Hard Feelings

Although it runs counter to the spirit of the season, exchanging gifts during the holidays can be anxiety inducing. Unless a recipient has told you exactly what they want, or you've set ground rules for how things will go (i.e., no purchases over x amount, or only one gift per person), there is always a certain amount of doubt.
Chances are, if you have received a gift you weren't wild about, you've given out a dud, too. Don't settle for disappointment — or making the giver feel bad. Instead, we've outlined 5 ways you can redeem the situation in other ways.