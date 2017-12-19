Story from Work & Money

5 Ways To Ditch Gifts You Don't Want Without Hard Feelings

Judith Ohikuare
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Nicole Maroon.
Although it runs counter to the spirit of the season, exchanging gifts during the holidays can be anxiety inducing. Unless a recipient has told you exactly what they want, or you've set ground rules for how things will go (i.e., no purchases over x amount, or only one gift per person), there is always a certain amount of doubt.
Chances are, if you have received a gift you weren't wild about, you've given out a dud, too. Don't settle for disappointment — or making the giver feel bad. Instead, we've outlined 5 ways you can redeem the situation in other ways.

More from Work & Money

R29 Original Series