Get ready for another heartwarming edition of #ObamaAndKids: On Thursday, former President Barack Obama made some time to spread some holiday cheer at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, making about 50 middle-school students the luckiest children in the world.
POTUS 44 visited the kids at the Jelleff Club in Northeast Washington, where he spent about half-an-hour participating in after-school activities with the students and staff, according to The Washington Post. Obama, looking like a very modern Santa Claus, brought gifts with him and posed for pictures with the children, who were ecstatic the former president was visiting them.
He tweeted a photo with the club's kids and wrote: "There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today."
In the picture, Obama is sitting in the floor wearing a Santa hat and a leather jacket (a look, if you ask us) while the grinning children surround him.
There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017
Obama's communications director, Katie Hill, also shared a video of when the president arrived at the classroom carrying a green bag full of gifts. The children excitedly approached the president, while others in the background cheered "Obama! Obama!" and took pictures.
Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R— Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017
Ever since leaving the White House in early January, the Obamas have paid several surprise visits to different schools and community centers in the D.C. area. Educating the next generation has been one of the couple's main goals throughout the Obama administration and afterwards. And of course, that has also led to many adorable pictures of the former president and first lady interacting with little ones and teens.
Long live #ObamaAndKids. The images always bring joy to our hearts.
The most inspiring motivations of life ~ Children and The Obamas. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/IWivQ1SOMz— Joe N. Brown, Sr. (@AuthorJoeNBrown) December 6, 2017
