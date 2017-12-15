Trader Joe's Canned Peach Wine Will Rival Your Favorite Rosé

After the success of its canned wines, Trader Joe's has announced the releasing of a new peach-flavored wine.
Earlier this year, Trader Joe's put out two different canned, sparkling wines, called Simpler Wines, that became an instant hit. They were the perfect size for picnics, backyard barbecues, and beach trips while being way easier to transport than a full-sized bottle.
Well, the cult-favorite grocery store is at it again. Yesterday, Trader Joe's announced that it would be following up with a new, delicious flavor: Simpler Wines Peach. According to the press release, their wine team "rolled up their sleeves, got to work and tasted tirelessly to create the newest addition."
First of all, how can we get this job? Second, a peach sparkling wine sounds perfect for the warmer months.
"The fragrant honeysuckle and juicy peach notes of Simpler Wines Peach shine brightest when chilled," the announcement continued, suggesting it be paired with brunch, grilled seafood, and dessert. "With a fruity bouquet and effervescence that instantly provides a party-like atmosphere, it's perfect for toasting a special event, or just toasting to a successful Wednesday night dinner."
Trader Joe's has listened to the people.
The six-ounce cans are great for portioning out mixed drinks, and if Trader Joe's would like to throw in a guide to making cocktails with their canned wines, I am all ears.
Another selling point? Each can works out to be significantly cheaper than getting a glass of wine at a bar. All the more reason to invite friends over and have a night in with sparkling wine.
Unfortunately for wine fans who want these cans in their shopping carts ASAP, Trader Joe's did not officially announce when the new flavor would be released. Since the initial two flavors of Simpler Wines debuted earlier this year in April, it's possible that sparkling peach will make its way to shelves in spring of 2018.
